UPDATED: Missing Man out of Manassas Found Safe

UPDATED: Nov. 12 at 12:27 p.m.

Fox Arthur Chambers, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday afternoon, was located and is safe.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Fox Arthur Chambers.

The investigation revealed that Fox was last seen in the 10400 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County at approximately 11:05AM on November 11.

This information has been removed for privacy reasons.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.