Prince William Police Arrest Woman for Malicious Stabbing

Prince William Police have arrested a Manassas, Prince William woman for stabbing a family member, Saturday.

Prince William Officers responded to a residence located in the 11000 block of Koman Circle in Manassas to investigate a stabbing, June 15 at 3:52 a.m.

“Responding officers located an unresponsive victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds,” said police spokesperson, Officer Renee Carr.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he regained consciousness and was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused used a knife from the household to stab the victim multiple times in the upper body.

The victim attempted to flee the area on foot and lost consciousness outside the residence. Following the investigation, the accused identified as Jasmine O’nay Smith, was arrested.

Jasmine O’nay Smith, 31, of Koman Circle in Manassas was arrested on June 15, and charged with malicious wounding.

Her court date is pending. She is being held without bond.

