Prince William Police Investigate Shooting into Occupied Haymarket Home

Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting into a residence on Dodds Mill Drive in Haymarket, which allegedly occurred on Jan. 19.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Dodds Mill Drive in Haymarket (20169), Jan. 22, at 4:49 p.m., to investigate destruction of property

According to police, the homeowner reported that a loud noise was heard on Jan. 19 around 11 p.m. The following day, the homeowner located a bullet lodged in a window frame on the exterior of the home.

“During a canvass of the area, several neighbors reported to police that several gun shots were heard coming from a wooded area near the home sometime over the weekend,” said police spokesperson Nathan Probus.

No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

