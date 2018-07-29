Prince William Police Neighborhood Watch Training is July 30
The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department hosts a Neighborhood Watch training on Monday, July 30, at 7 p.m. The event should last about an hour.
“Join us for training and learn how to work with the Police Department to make your neighborhood safer,” said a spokesperson for the department. “If you are already in a Watch, come for a refresher training.”
Topics covered include active-violence preparedness, crime reporting, emergency preparedness, watch patrol, and a Q&A session. This event will be held at the Western District Police Station located at 8900 Freedom Center Boulevard in Manassas.
“The event is free but we request an RSVP to ensure there are enough materials, send RSVPs to Kim Purcell at kpurcell@pwcgov.org.”
For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.
