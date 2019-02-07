Prince William Supervisor John Jenkins Dies After Long Illness

After a long illness and courageous battle, Neabsco District Supervisor John D. Jenkins, 79, passed away on February 6, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Jenkins, who is Democrat, is the long-serving member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, having served since 1982.

His family provided the following statement:

Supervisor Jenkins’ life was defined by his service to others. He was a decorated veteran who also served many years with Fairfax County Schools. Supervisor Jenkins has been on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for 36 years, the longest-serving Supervisor in the history of Prince William County. Supervisor Jenkins will always be remembered for his dedicated service to the citizens of Prince William County, his faith and most of all his love for his family. Our family is truly grateful for the care, support and kindness of the medical staff and caregivers and for the outpouring of prayers and concern from all of our many family members, friends and thousands of supporters who knew and loved him. Details regarding services are being finalized and will be made available soon.

John D. Jenkins began serving on the Board of County Supervisors in 1982 as the representative for the Neabsco District and is the longest-serving incumbent Supervisor on the Board.

He has twice served as Vice Chairman of the Board and has served on numerous regional, state and national committees. The committees include two terms as Chairman of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, two terms as State President of the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions, one term as State President of the Virginia Association of Counties and serves as Past Chairman of the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board.

In 2003, Governor Warner appointed Supervisor Jenkins as a member of the Virginia Information Geographic Information Network (VGIN) Advisory Board. He currently serves as Chairman of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.

Supervisor Jenkins participates in numerous veterans organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and many other civic and community groups and is an ardent supporter of youth activities and programs that serve Prince William youth.

Supervisor Jenkins is a retired Regular Army Lieutenant Colonel, a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and holds a Masters Degree in Technology of Management from The American University. He and his wife, Ernestine, live on Windflower Court in Dale City.

More information on Jenkin’s life is available here.

Former Virginia Del. Rich Anderson (R-51st) provided a statement on Jenkins.

John and I shared a close friendship and I would like to honor him at his passing. After my election to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2009, my first appointment with a local elected official was with Supervisor John Jenkins. My scheduled 30-minute meeting with him lasted for several hours and was the start of a decade-long friendship and mentorship that crossed party lines. John and I shared a bond as two people who had 30-year military careers, followed by service in elected office. He and I shared a tradition every year of trading a hand salute at the Dale City Independence Day Parade. In fact, I frequently stated in public forums “when I grow up, I want to be John Jenkins and Chuck Colgan.” Ruth (Ruth Anderson, Occoquan Supervisor) and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife Ernestine and their family. Prince William County will always be indebted to them for sharing John with us for so many years. May God rest Supervisor John Jenkins.

