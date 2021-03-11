PWHD Partners with MAP Clinic in Manassas Park for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – The Map Clinic (MAP) (located in Manassas Park) serves the uninsured and refugee community within PWC, Manassas City and Manassas Park. Around January 20, the Prince William Health District (PWHD) began partnering with the MAP Clinic for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The health district provides a portion of its weekly allotment of vaccine to the MAP Clinic. The clinic works to vaccinate eligible community members, with an emphasis on equity. On Friday, March 12, the MAP Clinic will hold a mass vaccination clinic. The health district is supplying 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the clinic. There are no appointments for the Friday, March 12, event. Tickets will be handed out and people do not need to register for that event. It is a first come first serve event for people in the Prince William area, including Manassas and Manassas Park residents who work in food and agriculture, veterinary fields, construction, manufacturing and grocery stores. “Numbered tickets will be handed out to residents waiting in line. There will be lighted roadsigns outside the building and the parking lot so that people know what range of numbers are currently being served. Once your number is called, vaccine recipients may come into the facility. Please note the clinic will break fro lunch between 12-1 p.m.” On Monday, March 8, a mass vaccination clinic using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was held on the other side of the County, at the old Gander Mountain building by Potomac Mills Mall. SIGN UP FOR VACCINE NOW! If you are not registered for a FREE COVID-19 vaccination, go to VACCINATE.VIRGINIA.GOV. You need to sign up to get the free vaccine. All three COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death. DID YOU KNOW? *More people in Phase 1b are now eligible to be vaccinated in the PWHD. Those in Phase 1b tiers 4, 5 and 6 can now be vaccinated. They include: (4) Food and Agriculture workers (5) Those who work in Manufacturing (6) Those who work at Grocery Stores VACCINE Eligibility Expands Phase 1b: 4. Food & Agriculture, 5. Manufacturing, 6. Grocery Store Workers. NEW VACCINE DASHBOARD PWHD – Available to the Public The Emergency Operations Center has worked with the PWHD to create a PWHD COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. This data is derived from publicly accessible data feeds that VDH has made available. The dashboard will update in real time; however, the data feeds are generally updated by noon daily. Please note that this is data from the State, so it includes data from all providers (hospitals, PWHD, medical practices, other community health providers, pharmacies). PWHD Test Sites PWHD Test Sites will operate as follows this week: DAY TIME LOCATION ADDRESS Thursday March 11 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Woodbridge Senior Center 13850 Church Hill Drive Woodbridge, VA 22191 Friday March 12 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Splashdown Water Park 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road Manassas, VA 20109 Saturday March 13 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Development Services Building 5 County Complex Woodbridge, VA 22192 More information: PWHD website: virgina.gov/prince-william

