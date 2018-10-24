POLICE UPDATE: Missing Woodbridge Woman Found

UPDATE, Oct. 24: Cecilia Bono Beach, who was reported as missing and endangered on October 22, has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Cecilia Bono Beach.

Family members reported that Cecilia was last seen leaving her residence in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County at approximately noon on Monday, Oct. 22.

Cecilia is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Cecilia Bono Beach is described as a white female, 54 years of age.

Some information has been removed to protect the woman’s privacy.

