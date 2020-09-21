Qasim Rashid-D to Debate VA-1st District Incumbent Congressman Rob Wittman-R

STAFFORD, VA – Qasim Rashid, Democratic candidate for Virginia’s First Congressional District, will debate his Republican opponent, incumbent Congressman Rob Wittman, Monday at 7 p.m. The event is virtual and hosted by the University of Mary Washington (UMW). Candidates will participate via Zoom. Members of the audience will be able to view the event via live broadcasts on Facebook and Twitter.

“I’m excited to participate in this debate hosted by the UMW Young Democrats, College Republicans, and the Legislative Action Committee of the Student Government Association,” says Qasim Rashid. “As a human rights attorney and a longtime member of this community, I’m committed to the people of the First District. After hearing feedback from all over the district, my campaign asked for six debates, but Congressman Wittman refused to respond to that request. My opponent simply can’t have a substantive discussion about the issues so now he’s trying to associate me with terrorism because of my faith—in a series of TV ads and negative mailers. Tonight will be our second, and last debate, and I’ll do everything I can to show you why I’m the best candidate for working families.”

University of Mary Washington Professor of Political Science Dr. Stephen Farnsworth will moderate the debate. There will also be a panel that includes Ted Schubel of WFVA Radio in Fredericksburg along with Barbara Hollingsworth from The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.

The event is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Fredericksburg chapter of the League of Women Voters, as well as the aforementioned student organizations.

Rashid will compete in the general election against independent Shawn Ponterio and incumbent Republican Congressman Rob Wittman on November 3.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights lawyer who has dedicated his life to supporting women who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and to serving children from vulnerable communities. Qasim is running to transform his advocacy into results for the working families of Virginia’s 1st District. He believes in service, leadership, and compassion through action.

