Rep. Barbara Comstock Wins Va 10th District Republican Primary

Incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va 10th) won her district with 60% of the vote to Shake Hill’s 39.6%. Almost 98% of districts are reporting.

She will face State Senator Jennifer Wexton, who won the Democratic Primary in the 10th.

Barbara Comstock was reelected to her second term in 2016. This was her sixth electoral victory in eight years. She also served on the Virginia House of Delegates.

She counts among her accomplishments passing legislation easing traffic congestion, combating opioid crisis, tax relief, national security, protecting children against human trafficking and finding 21st century cures to diseases.

Many are saying Comstock’s seat is vulnerable since she presides over a diverse district in the suburbs of D.C., including parts of Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties that have high populations of Republicans and Democrats.

Comstock is criticized for being too moderate from the conservative right.

Candidate Votes Percent 17,917 39.62% 27,303 60.38%

Shak Hill is a decorated combat pilot who graduated from the U.S. Airforce Academy and flew missions in Dessert Storm. After serving for nine years, Shak used his MBA in Finance and worked as a Certified Financial Planner and wrote two finance planning books. He is the publisher of Guiding light Books and owner of Guiding Light University. He says he is a conservative fighter who wants to drain the swamp.

