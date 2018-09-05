Rep. Wittman Announces Support for School Choice

Virginia’s 1st District Congressman Rob Wittman announced last week that he supports school choice.

I strongly believe our education system is the most effective, and serves children best, when the federal footprint in education is reduced and local control is restored. One of the most important things our government can do for local school districts is to help, not hinder, local school boards, parents, teachers, and administrators as they make decisions about educating our children.

I am a strong supporter of public education. However, I am also in favor of an all the above approach to education. School choice options such as vouchers, education savings accounts, and charter schools can and should be options for states and localities to pursue. Choice in education should not be limited to where one lives, but where one wants to go in life. Please know that I will continue to be an advocate in Congress for the necessary tools and funding critical to successful learning for our students.

It’s an honor to serve you and Virginia’s First District in the People’s House.

Sincerely,

Rob