Road Work Snarls Route 29 Traffic in Gainesville

For the next week, residents will need patience when traveling on Lee Highway/Route 29 in Gainesville near the Linton Hall Interchange. The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing lanes, weather permitting, from 9: 30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate road work.

Closures will affect lanes in both directions.

“It is surface preparation and restoration as part of our preventive maintenance,” VDOT spokesperson Jennifer McCord, said. “There will be some slurry seal work to finish in August but that will be night work.”

VDOT advises motorists find alternative routes while workers complete the project.

Bristow Beat will provide updates as they become available.

