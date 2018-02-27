Ryan Sawyers Announces Suspension of Congressional Campaign

Ryan Sawyers announced Monday that he would be dropping out of the congressional race for Virginia’s First District, which includes parts of Prince William and Stafford County.

Sawyers who is chairman at-large of the Prince William County School Board was running in the Democratic primary.

“I want to say thank everyone who took an active role in volunteering on our progressive campaign. I want to thank all of the people who supported my candidacy; including the Democratic Committee’s and progressive activist groups who hosted candidate forums and shared meals with our team. I want to thank the people of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District for being so hospitable to my family and I during our long road trips,” said Sawyers. “Finally, I want to thank my friends and family for being by my side during every step of this journey. Unfortunately, due to personal and professional reasons I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress.”

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Congressman Rob Wittman. Other Democratic candidates include Edwin Santana, John Suddarth and Vangie Williams.

Sawyers positioned himself as the progress candidate. As school board chairman he proposed and helped to add LGBTQ employees and students to the district’s nondiscrimination policy. He renamed Godwin Middle School, named for Mills Godwin, a governor who was pro-segregation during his time in office, to Hampton Middle School after a prominent African American local citizen, George Hampton.

Sawyers tried to add other progressive items to the agenda such as renaming Stonewall Jackson High School.

His term as Chairman has been met with controversy. He sued Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts over a request to gain full access to his predecessor’s emails, and recently called for his resignation based upon the details of disclosure of a car accident Walts was involved in back in August while driving a PWCS car. And, there is a petition to recall Ryan Sawyers from the school board.

