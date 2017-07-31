Speeding Driver Causes Seven Car Pileup on I-66 at Route 234 Business

Driver who refused to stop for trooper, caused a seven-car pileup at the I-66 exit onto Route 234 Business in Manassas, Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

At 4:22 p.m., July 31, Virginia State Police Trooper A.L. McInnes attempted to stop an eastbound 2016 Nissan Pathfinder on Interstate 66 at the Route 234 Bypass. The violation was for speeding, as the trooper’s radar registered the Pathfinder traveling 86 miles per hour in a posted 60 mile per hour zone.

Its driver, Rodney Leroy Nelson, 33, refused to stop and sped away from the trooper in excess of 120 mph.

The suspect’s SUV took Exit 47 (Route 234 Business). As it was coming to the bottom of the ramp, the Pathfinder encountered slowed traffic and struck in the rear a BMW.

“This crash sparked a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash of vehicles at the bottom of the exit ramp,” said Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller. “There were no serious injuries sustained in the chain-reaction crash.”

Meanwhile, the Pathfinder ran off the right side of the road, struck a street sign and finally came to rest against an embankment.

Nelson then fled on foot. The trooper was able to apprehend Nelson a short distance from the crash site.

As Trooper McInnes tried to take Nelson into custody, the male subject resisted and began fighting the trooper. Four nearby citizens came to the trooper’s aid, as the trooper tried to get Nelson under control and handcuffed. With the assistance of a second trooper, Nelson was finally taken into custody.

Nelson was transported to Prince William Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Nelson is now charged with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit-and-run, one count of resisting arrest, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving on a suspended operator’s license, and four counts of child endangerment. Nelson is now being held at Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The front-seat passenger, a 33-year-old female passenger, was also transported to Prince William Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Her four children, twin 6-year-old girls and 3-year-old twin boy and girl, were not injured in the crash and were turned over to family members.

Trooper McInnes was not injured in the incident.

Information for this article was provided by a Virginia State Police report sent to Prince William media, July 31, 2017.

