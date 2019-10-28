SRO Arrests Student for Bomb Threat Made Towards Marsteller Middle School

A Student Resource Officer (SRO) arrested a Marsteller Middle School student, Thursday, for threats he made against his school on social media, including a bomb threat.

A school resource officer determined the threats to have been non-credible.

According to the Prince William Police, on Oct. 21, a Prince William County School SRO received information of a potential threat of violence at Marsteller Middle School located at 14000 Sudley Manor Dr in Bristow (20136).

The investigation revealed that on October 17, a student made statements of potential violence towards the school while in a group chat on social media.

“The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student.”

The 12-year-old Bristow male was charged, Oct. 24, with threats to bomb and communicating threats of bodily harm.

The case will be handled through juvenile court services.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

