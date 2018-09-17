State Troopers Involved in Multiple Vehicle Crash in High Speed Chase

Virginia State Troopers were involved in a multiple vehicle when following a vehicle they began chasing in Haymarket.

At approximately 3:51 p.m. on Sept. 14, a Virginia State Police trooper on patrol on I-66 eastbound near Route 15 observed a Mazda 3 Sedan traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to affect a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

“The Mazda exited onto Route 123 northbound where a chain reaction crash occurred with multiple police vehicles engaged in the pursuit,” said police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. “Troopers were able to contain the vehicle and take the subject into custody.”

There were no injuries to any troopers, the subject or a 17-month-old child in the vehicle.

Cory C. Summers, 32, of Stephens City, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony eluding police, felony habitual offender driving while revoked, felony child endangerment and two counts of felony hit & run.

The incident remains under investigation.

