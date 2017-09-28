Strong Armed Robbery Along Centreville Road

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 8200 block of Centreville Road in Manassas, Prince William County to investigate an assault, September 26 at 1:26 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 48-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she was approached by a group of males,” said police spokesperson, Office Nathan Probus.

During the encounter, the suspects assaulted the victim and took her cell phone before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspect descriptions available at this time.

