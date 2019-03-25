Students Make Bomb Threats to 2 Prince William County Schools

Two students at two different Prince William County Schools made bomb threats to their schools last week. In both case the threats were found not to be credible.

March 20, a 15-year-old male a bomb threat to Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge.

March 21, a 12-year-old male made a bomb threat against Potomac Middle School located at 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries.

Hylton High School Incident

A School Resource Officer (SRO) received information regarding a potential threat of violence to Hylton High School in Woodbridge (22193) on March 20.

The investigation revealed that while in class, a student made statements of potential violence towards school staff and other students at the school.

The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible.

Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

A 15-year-old male of Woodbridge was charged on March 21, with knowing communicate a false threat to bomb Threats to Bomb on School Grounds.

Potomac Middle School Incident

A School Resource Officer (SRO) received information of a potential threat of violence at Potomac Middle School located in Dumfries (22026) on March 21.

The investigation revealed that a student disrupted class by making statements of potential violence to other students at the school earlier that morning.

The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible.

Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

A 12-year-old male of Woodbridge was charged on March 22 with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb.

