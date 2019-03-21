Taylor Boykin Sentenced for Sexual Abuse at Bristow Daycare Center

A judge sentenced a former employee of Bristow center daycare, Thursday, to 41 years in prison for the sexual assault of several students at the facility.

Taylor Keith Boykin was an assistant teacher at the Minnieland Academy located at 10368 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow, Virginia. The company runs several daycare facilities around the area.

Boykin, 28, of Nokesville, was arrested in March of 2018 and charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 4 counts of object sexual penetration, 4 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

In October, Boykin pled guilty to 14 charges of sexually assaulting preschool children in his care. He also pled guilty to photographing the children’s private parts.

In the initial investigation it was revealed that Boykin inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl. The parents reported the incident to Child Protective Services, resulting in a joint investigation with the police.

During the course of the investigation, police identified many more victims of the ages four and five. For some children, the abuse was on-going.

Many parents were upset by the way the incident was handled and the facility closed in June of 2018 due to a significant decrease in enrollment.

At the time a Minnieland spokesperson provided this statement:

Minnieland Academy is relieved Taylor Keith Boykin has taken responsibility for his actions by entering a guilty plea to the charges against him in Prince Williams County Circuit Court. We were appalled by Boykin’s violation of trust of the children, their families and his co-workers. Minnieland Academy is focused on providing the safest and most nurturing environment. We have cooperated fully with investigators and have implemented enhanced security measures.

Judge Lon E. Farris sentence Boykin to life in prison; all but 41 years were suspended.

This article may be updated with further detail.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.