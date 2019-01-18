Teen, Formerly of Bristow, Missing, Endangered

The mother of Amanda Oppedisano, 17, Burke, Virginia, has posted a social media alert to help find her daughter. The girl formerly lived in Bristow. Her mother believes she may have returned to this area or be on her way to Florida.

Due to medical conditions, she is considered endangered.

Anyone with any information can call the Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131 | TTY 711.

Mother’s Message:

Burke, Va. — Police will hopefully be putting out the report soon but I’m not going to waste any additional time. I need your help locating my missing and endangered 17 year-old daughter, Amanda Oppedisano. We reside in Burke, Va, however we lived in the Bristow area for years and she also resided in Lake Mary, Florida for 18 months.

Amanda was last seen on Thursday January 16, 2019 around 9:30 am. She was last heard from at 6:23 pm through text stating she was sick and something was wrong. It is believed she left under voluntarily circumstances around 1 pm however unsure. She may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as endangered. She had back surgery a month ago and still has some difficulty getting around and she has been sick. She struggles with severe depression. It is possible she’s in the Bristow/Manassas area, she could be on her way to Florida with an unknown person, or possibly none of the above. If anyone has seen or heard from her please contact me or local police immediately. Any information is appreciated. We want her home. Prayers always welcome. Please share.

