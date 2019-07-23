Traffic Stoppage Planned at I-66, Route 28, Wednesday

| July 23, 2019 | 0 Comments | News
Traffic Stoppages Planned on I-66 East and West Near
Route 28 During Overnight Hours Wednesday, July 24
FAIRFAX, Va.– Multiple traffic stoppages are planned for I-66 East and West on Wednesday, July 24, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., so that Dominion Energy can pull cable across I-66 east of the Route 28 Interchange. Traffic on I-66 will be stopped in both directions simultaneously for up to 15 minutes each to accommodate the work, which is needed for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
All work is weather dependent.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad