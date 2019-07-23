Traffic Stoppage Planned at I-66, Route 28, Wednesday

FAIRFAX, Va.– Multiple traffic stoppages are planned for I-66 East and West on Wednesday, July 24, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., so that Dominion Energy can pull cable across I-66 east of the Route 28 Interchange. Traffic on I-66 will be stopped in both directions simultaneously for up to 15 minutes each to accommodate the work, which is needed for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project All work is weather dependent.