Traffic Stoppage Planned at I-66, Route 28, Wednesday

Traffic Stoppages Planned on I-66 East and West Near
Route 28 During Overnight Hours Wednesday, July 24
FAIRFAX, Va.– Multiple traffic stoppages are planned for I-66 East and West on Wednesday, July 24, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., so that Dominion Energy can pull cable across I-66 east of the Route 28 Interchange. Traffic on I-66 will be stopped in both directions simultaneously for up to 15 minutes each to accommodate the work, which is needed for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project
All work is weather dependent.
Category: News