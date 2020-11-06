U.S. Marshal Apprehends Suspect in Woodbridge Double Murder Investigation

Prince William Police have charged a suspect with two counts of 2nd degree murder for shooting four individuals, this week, two of whom died from their injuries.

Tuesday, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit identified the suspect sought in connection to the quadruple shooting that occurred at a home located in the 3300 block of Bristol Court in the Dale City area of Woodbridge on November 1.

As of result of the shooting, two men were killed and a woman and another man were seriously injured. The two surviving victims are expected to recover.

The investigation revealed that a large party was occurring at the home where an altercation escalated.

“During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the four victims,” said police spokeswoman Renee Carr.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants against the suspect, identified as Karriem Angelo Jackson.

On November 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Jackson without incident in the Reston area of Fairfax County. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Police arrested Karriem Angelo Jackson, 26, of the 2300 block of Hunters Square Court, in Reston on Nov. 5. Police charged Jackson with 2 counts of second degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and 4 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date has been set for Dec. 11, 2020. He is being held without bond.

Police have identified the deceased men as Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington.

Double Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On November 1 at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3300 block of Bristol Court in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that there was a large party at the home when the shooting occurred.

“Three individuals, two men and a woman, were located at the residence suffering from gunshot wounds,” said a police spokesperson. “Officers attempted first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The woman, identified as being 24 years of age, was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, a third man, a 23-year-old, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have also been at the residence at the time of the incident.

Police identified a total of four individuals who were shot during the encounter.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the shooting. The incident was isolated to the above residence and was not random.

Additional information about the incident will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.