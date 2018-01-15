U.S. Marshal Arrests Manassas Man for Attempted Malicious Wounding

A Manassas man has been arrested for an attempted malicious wounding that occurred at his home earlier this month.

On January 12, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested the suspect involved in the malicious assault that occurred at an apartment located in the 7500 block of Margate Court in Manassas, January 5.

“The accused, identified as Michael Spencer Wilson, was located in a parking lot in the area of Smoketown Road and Minnieville Road (in Woodbridge) where he was arrested without incident,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Michael Spencer Wilson, 34, of Margate Court in Manassas was charged with attempted malicious wounding.

His court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

Attempted Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] –

January 5 at 9:22PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 7500 block of Margate Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic with weapons.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, reported to police that he and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and pointed it towards victim.

A struggle ensued and the victim sustained a minor injury to his hand. The parties eventually separated and the victim fled the home before contacting police. When officers arrived, attempts were made to contact the accused who was still believed to be inside the residence.

Due to the possibility of the accused being armed, tactical units responded to the residence and eventually determined the accused was no longer inside.

Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Michael Spencer Wilson. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

