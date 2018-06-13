UPDATE Police Announce Missing Manassas Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Herman Smith, who was reported as missing and endangered earlier this morning, has been located and is safe.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Herman Smith, age 88, of Manassas.

Staff from his residence reported to police that Herman was last seen leaving Manassas Mall located at 8386 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at approximately 1 p.m.

Herman is visually impaired. Herman is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Herman Smithis described as a black male, 88 years of age, 5’2″, 170 pounds with grey hair. He is visually impaired.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, dress shoes, tan hat, with a burgundy bag, a rolling suit case and possibly a walking stick.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

