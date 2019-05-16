UPDATED: 1 Girl Found, 1 Still Missing from YFT in Bristow

UPDATED May 16 at 10:50 p.m.: Zamari Laree Scarbrough, who was reported as missing and endangered earlier this afternoon, has been located and is safe.

Amaya Nicole Garcia is still listed as missing and endangered.

Amaya Nicole Garcia is described as a white female, 16 years of age, 5’6″, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair

Last known clothing description was a black t-shirt and black sweatpants

No known last clothing description

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILES:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Amaya Nicole Garcia and Zamari Laree Scarbrough.

The investigation revealed that on April 21, both juveniles left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in the Bristow area of Prince William County with several other juveniles.

The other juveniles have since been located. Amaya and Zamari remain missing.

Zamari is believed to still be in the region while Amaya may be attempting to return to California. Both are believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies them as endangered.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.