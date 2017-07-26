UPDATED: Anonymous Tip Leads to Capture of Nokesville Fugitive

Updated: July 26, 5 p.m.

Prince William County Police arrested Michael Kelly Puckett, 48, of Nokesville July 25 following an anonymous tip.

“Police received an anonymous tip, which ultimately led officers to his location where he was arrested without incident,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said.

Puckett was wanted by police after a domestic altercation.

Police charged the suspect with abduction, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property.

His court date is pending and he is held without bail.

Original Story:

Prince William Police are on the lookout for Michael Kelly Puckett, 48, of Nokesville, for abduction of and assault and battery on a relative.

Officers responded to investigate a domestic incident, Sunday at 3:30 a.m., which occurred earlier that morning at a residence located in the 10400 block of Lonesome Road in Nokesville.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 48-year-old woman of Nokesville, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused retrieved a kitchen knife and threatened the victim,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

According to police, Mr. Puckett then punched the victim in the face and prevented her from leaving the residence.

At some point, the victim was able to escape and get in her vehicle.

As the victim was attempting to drive away, the accused broke a window and attempted to get at the woman.

The victim was eventually able to flee the area then contact police.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Michael Kelly Puckett.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: Michael Kelly Puckett, 48, of the 10400 block of Lonesome Road in Nokesville. He is described as a white male, 5’09”, 190 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Police intend to charge Puckett with abduction, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property .

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.

You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Information for this article was provided by the Prince William Police Department via its July 24, 2017 daily press release. The accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.

