UPDATED: Prince William Health District to Receive Additional Vaccines Next Week for Second Doses

UPDATE: Jan. 29 at 1:12 p.m. The vaccinations will be used for 2nd doses only.

Vaccines: The Prince William Health District was notified that it will receive 5,000 doses of vaccine next week for second doses.* The health district will still get its regular allotment of the vaccine

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

With the goal to administer these vaccines as quickly as possible, the health district is opening two additional vaccination sites next week. These two sites will be in addition to the vaccine clinic at Beacon Hall on the Manassas Campus of GMU.

Potomac Middle School will open as a vaccination site starting on Monday, Feb. 1, and the Kelly Leadership Building will open as an additional vaccination site on Tuesday, Feb. 2. If the health district continues to receive additional doses above their weekly allocation, then these sites will continue to be available. These 5,000 additional doses will be used to help address the backlog of those waiting for appointments.

Reminder- COVID Fatigue: All are reminded that this is not the time to get complacent. We need to continue to be vigilant. Remember the best defense is, Wear your Mask, Wash your Hands, Social Distance 6 feet or more, Limit Social gathering Sizes to 10 people or less, and Avoid large Crowds.

For more information: About the Prince William Health District, visit vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william. The Health District Call Center is also available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 703-872-7759.

If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if you are not currently registered, please go to http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist.

*UPDATED Jan. 29 at 1:12 p.m.: In a previous version of this article, published at noon, Bristow Beat reported that the Prince William Health District would have 5,000 additional vaccinations available.

At 1 p.m., the PWHD sent out an UPDATE to their media release noting that the additional vaccinations would be used for 2nd doses only.

So not to spread incorrect information and overwhelm the health department, Bristow Beat has broken the link to our previous article and replaced it with this updated draft.

