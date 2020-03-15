VA Dept. of Health Counts 45 COVID-19 Cases, 3 in Prince William

The cases of COVID-19 in Virginia have increased rapidly since last week. The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 45 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Many patients are located in the Northern Virginia region, and as of Mar. 15, there are now three in Prince William County.

Residents should assume there are many more cases that have not been tested and take caution when out in the community. Anyone showing symptoms should stay home. People should keep a safe distance from one another.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases are in Fairfax County, which now has 10 confirmed cases.

Other Northern Virginia jurisdictions to have cases are Arlington County (8), Loudoun County (5), Prince William (3) and Alexandria City (2.)

Other jurisdictions that have cases of COVID-19 are James City County (8) and Virginia Beach (4). The following jurisdictions currently have one case each: Prince Edward County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, and Harrisburg City.

Numbers have increased since Saturday.

NOTE: VDH is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. Commercial laboratories report all results to VDH. Information will be updated daily, Monday-Friday at noon; and will be updated daily on weekends.

