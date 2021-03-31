Vaccination Appointments Available Today at Manassas Mall

|
Manassas Mall new signage
The Prince William Health District will provide the Moderna vaccine at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109, on Wednesday, March 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is a limited number of open appointment slots available today. The last appointment available is 3:30 p.m. To receive a ticket, the process is:
- Proceed to the indoor community outreach vaccination information booth.
- All persons eligible for an appointment will receive a ticket with a registration form bring back at the specified appointment time or validated into Prep mod State appointment registration system.
Appointment Ticket Eligibility:
- Driver’s license, Passport or some form of Identification must have a PWC, City of Manassas or City of Manassas Park address
- Change of address should be presented if necessary (i.e., DMV issued change of address card or utility bill)
- Work ID with current employment address (must be in PWC, Manassas City or Manassas Park)
- Must fall under State of Virginia vaccination guidelines (currently Phase 1a and Phase 1b) Phase-1b-In-Depth.pdf (virginia.gov)The Manassas Mall clinic will not accept non-PWHD residents or workers. Once appointments are filled, no more tickets will be provided for the day. This is a first come, first serve event. You maybe waiting for a while before you can be vaccinated. The appointment slot cannot be exchanged for a different date.
