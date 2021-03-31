Vaccination Appointments Available Today at Manassas Mall

The Prince William Health District will provide the Moderna vaccine at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109 , on Wednesday, March 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is a limited number of open appointment slots available today. The last appointment available is 3:30 p.m. To receive a ticket, the process is: Proceed to the indoor community outreach vaccination information booth.

All persons eligible for an appointment will receive a ticket with a registration form bring back at the specified appointment time or validated into Prep mod State appointment registration system. Appointment Ticket Eligibility: Driver’s license, Passport or some form of Identification must have a PWC, City of Manassas or City of Manassas Park address

Change of address should be presented if necessary (i.e., DMV issued change of address card or utility bill)

Work ID with current employment address (must be in PWC, Manassas City or Manassas Park)

Must fall under State of Virginia vaccination guidelines (currently Phase 1a and Phase 1b) Phase-1b-In-Depth.pdf (virginia.gov)The Manassas Mall clinic will not accept non-PWHD residents or workers. Once appointments are filled, no more tickets will be provided for the day. This is a first come, first serve event. You maybe waiting for a while before you can be vaccinated. The appointment slot cannot be exchanged for a different date.