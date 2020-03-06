VDOT: I-66 Reduced to 1 Lane Each Direction near Centreville, Saturday

FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66. Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area. Details include: Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.

Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.

Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.

Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.

By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.

Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.