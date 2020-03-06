VDOT: I-66 Reduced to 1 Lane Each Direction near Centreville, Saturday

|
REMINDER
I-66 Reduced to One Lane in Each Direction in Centreville Area Tomorrow Night, Saturday, March 7, for Bridge Demolition
Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 is being replaced as
part of Transform 66 Project
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
- Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
- Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
- Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.
- Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
- By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.
- Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Similar overnight lane closures for bridge demolition over the eastbound lanes of I-66 are planned to occur next Saturday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge partially opened to a single, alternating lane of traffic in mid-February and will be fully open to traffic (one lane in each direction) in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
