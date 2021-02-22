VDOT Announces I-66 Lane Closures Week of Feb. 21

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / GAINESVILLE I – 66 East from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to University Boulevard Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at University Boulevard I – 66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to University Boulevard Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two lanes will be closed for paving. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS I – 66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to University Boulevard Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two lanes will be closed for paving. ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / CENTREV ILLE Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville North and South at I – 66 Friday, February 19: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Route 29 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction under I – 66 to allow for demolition of the remaining bridge pier of the old I – 66 bridges over Route 29. Beginning at 10 p.m. two-way traffic will run in the southbound lanes of Route 29. Ramp from I – 66 West to Route 29 Centreville North and South Sunday night, February 21, through Thursday night, February 25: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to Route 28 South, then follow signs to Route 29 North or South. I – 66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road Braddock Road between Newton Patent Drive and Route 28 Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations. I – 66 West from west of Route 29 Centreville to Cub Run Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for retaining wall construction. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE Ramp from I – 66 West to Route 28 North Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North. Ramp from I – 66 West to Braddock Road/Walney Road Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North, then follow signs to the Braddock Road/Walney Road left exit. Route 28 North and South between Braddock Road/Walney Road and I – 66 Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for utility work. Route 28 North at I – 66 Ongoing The right lane of Route 28 North at I – 66 will remain closed to provide an extended merge lane for the ramp from I – 66 East to Route 28 North. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES Stringfellow Road North and South between Fair Lakes Parkway and Westbrook Drive/Village Square Drive Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stringfellow Road North and South approaching I – 66 will be closed Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for overhead bridge beam installation. All lanes will open by 8 a.m. (5 a.m. Monday). On the north side of I – 66 , thru-traffic will be directed to Fair Lakes Boulevard, turn right on to Fair Lakes Parkway, travel about one mile and turn right on to the ramp to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South, follow signs to Route 29 (Lee Highway) South, and travel about two miles on Route 29 South to reach the intersection with Stringfellow Road. Vehicles can then turn left for southbound Stringfellow Road or turn right to return toward I – 66 . On the south side of I – 66 , thru-traffic will be directed to Route 29 North, travel north on Route 29 for two miles, then follow signs to Route 286 North. Drivers will then exit at Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive and stay to the left to turn left at the traffic signal on to Fair Lakes Parkway, turn left on to Fair Lakes Boulevard, and then turn right on to Stringfellow Road to head north. Ramp from Stringfellow Road to I – 66 East, and from I – 66 West to Stringfellow Road Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Stringfellow Road North and South at I – 66 Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The right lane will be closed for bridge work. Route 286 North at I – 66 Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed for utility work. Route 286 South at I – 66 Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One lane will be closed for utility work. I – 66 East and West at Route 50 Friday, February 19: 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. I – 66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane at Route 50 for overhead bridge beam installation . Two-way traffic will run in the westbound travel lanes during these hours. Ramp from Monument Drive to I – 66 East and from I – 66 West to Monument Drive Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Ramp from I – 66 East to Route 50 West Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured prior to the closure to Route 50 East, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most turn lane at the Waples Mill Road traffic signal on to Route 50 West. I – 66 West from Route 50 to Route 286 Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for roadway widening work. I – 66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for pavement reconstruction. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX Ramp from I – 66 East to Route 50 West Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured prior to the closure to Route 50 East, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most turn lane at the Waples Mill Road traffic signal on to Route 50 West. Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I – 66 Friday, February 19: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Route 50 East at I – 66 will be reduced to a single travel lane for bridge beam installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday. Route 50 East and West at I – 66 Tuesday, February 23: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Backup night is Wednesday, February 24) Multiple stoppages of up to 20 minutes in both directions simultaneously for utility work by Dominion Energy. I – 66 East from Route 50 to Waples Mill Road Tuesday, February 23, and Wednesday, February 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for crews to move a crane and perform overhead bridge work at Waples Mill Road. Route 50 West from Waples Mill Road to I – 66 Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Route 50 West will be reduced to a single travel lane for bridge beam installation at I – 66 . Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Ramp from Route 50 West to I – 66 West Saturday, February 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ramp will be closed for paving. Traffic will be detoured farther west to West Ox Road South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I – 66 West. I – 66 West from Route 50 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for roadway widening work. I – 66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for pavement reconstruction. Route 50 East at I – 66 Ramp from Route 50 East to I – 66 East Ongoing The left lane will be closed for bridge construction. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX Ramp from I – 66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South Monday night, February 22, through Wednesday night, February 24, and Friday night, February 26: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue farther east to Nutley Street North, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal on to Nutley Street North, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal to I – 66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. I – 66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for paving operations. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA Ramp from I – 66 East to Nutley Street North and South Thursday night, February 25: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West , stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal, stay to the right and follow signs to I – 66 West, then follow signs to the exit for Nutley Street. Traffic traveling to Nutley Street North and South will use the same new ramp. Northbound Nutley Street traffic will stay to the right, and southbound Nutley Street traffic will stay to the left on the exit ramp, then turn left at a temporary traffic signal. I – 66 East between Nutley Street and Cedar Lane Wednesday, February 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead sign removal. I – 66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive Ongoing The HOV lane will be closed for paving operations. I -495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING 495 Express Lanes South at I – 66 Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic brief stoppages. Ramp from 495 Express Lanes North to I – 66 West Monday, February 22, through Wednesday, February 24: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Ramp from I -495 South to I – 66 West Ongoing, through Monday, March 15 One lane will be closed for ramp construction.