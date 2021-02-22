banner ad

VDOT Announces I-66 Lane Closures Week of Feb. 21

February 22, 2021
I66 Outside the Beltway Project
Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
Week of February 21, 2021

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.

I-66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction at Route 50 during the overnight hours Friday, February 19; Sunday, February 21; and Monday, February 22, for overhead bridge beam installation. Two-way traffic will run on the westbound side during this work. Details

Stringfellow Road North and South approaching I-66 will be closed nightly Friday, February 19, through Sunday, February 21, for overhead bridge beam installation. Details

Route 29 (Lee Highway) North and South in Centreville will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction at I-66 during the overnight hours Friday, February 19, for bridge demolition. Two-way traffic will run on the southbound side of the highway. Details

Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
  • During the daytime hours of February 24-25, two lanes will be closed on I66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to University Boulevard for paving.
  • During the daytime hours of February 28, the ramp from Route 50 West to I66 West will be closed for paving. Details
  • Overnight ramp closures are planned at the following I66 interchanges: Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Route 50, Monument Drive, Route 28, Braddock Road/Walney Road, and Route 29 Centreville.
Current activities include:
  • Bridge beam installation at the I66/Route 50 Interchange, and over Stringfellow Road
  • Bridge demolition at Route 29, Route 123, and Waples Mill Road
  • Paving on I66 East and West in Prince William County, Centreville, and Vienna
  • Constructing bridge foundations at Route 28, Stringfellow Road, Route 50, Route 123, and I-495
  • Small charge dynamite operations along Braddock Road, and I66 East and West near Route 28
  • Bridge deck work for expanded bridges over Compton Road, Cub Run, and Bull Run
  • Bridge deck work for new bridges at Route 50, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Cedar Lane, Gallows Road, and I-495 bridges over I66
  • Relocating underground utilities along I66 East and West
  • Earthwork and drainage along I66 East and West
  • Constructing retaining walls and noise walls along I66 and Route 28
  • Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
I-66 Outside the Beltway
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / GAINESVILLE
I66 East from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to University Boulevard
Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at University Boulevard
I66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to University Boulevard
Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two lanes will be closed for paving.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to University Boulevard
Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two lanes will be closed for paving.
ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / CENTREVILLE
Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville North and South at I66
Friday, February 19: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Route 29 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction under I66 to allow for demolition of the remaining bridge pier of the old I66 bridges over Route 29. Beginning at 10 p.m. two-way traffic will run in the southbound lanes of Route 29.
Ramp from I66 West to Route 29 Centreville North and South
Sunday night, February 21, through Thursday night, February 25: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to Route 28 South, then follow signs to Route 29 North or South.
I66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road 
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road between Newton Patent Drive and Route 28
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations.
I66 West from west of Route 29 Centreville to Cub Run
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for retaining wall construction.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
Ramp from I66 West to Route 28 North
Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.
Ramp from I66 West to Braddock Road/Walney Road
Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North, then follow signs to the Braddock Road/Walney Road left exit.
Route 28 North and South between Braddock Road/Walney Road and I66
Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for utility work.
I66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road 
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road between Newton Patent Drive and Route 28
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations.
Route 28 North at I66
Ongoing
The right lane of Route 28 North at I66 will remain closed to provide an extended merge lane for the ramp from I66 East to Route 28 North.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road North and South between Fair Lakes Parkway and Westbrook Drive/Village Square Drive
Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Stringfellow Road North and South approaching I66 will be closed Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for overhead bridge beam installation. All lanes will open by 8 a.m. (5 a.m. Monday).
On the north side of I66, thru-traffic will be directed to Fair Lakes Boulevard, turn right on to Fair Lakes Parkway, travel about one mile and turn right on to the ramp to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South, follow signs to Route 29 (Lee Highway) South, and travel about two miles on Route 29 South to reach the intersection with Stringfellow Road. Vehicles can then turn left for southbound Stringfellow Road or turn right to return toward I66.
On the south side of I66, thru-traffic will be directed to Route 29 North, travel north on Route 29 for two miles, then follow signs to Route 286 North. Drivers will then exit at Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive and stay to the left to turn left at the traffic signal on to Fair Lakes Parkway, turn left on to Fair Lakes Boulevard, and then turn right on to Stringfellow Road to head north.
Ramp from Stringfellow Road to I66 East, and from I66 West to Stringfellow Road
Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed.
Stringfellow Road North and South at I66
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The right lane will be closed for bridge work.
Route 286 North at I66
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One lane will be closed for utility work.
Route 286 South at I66
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One lane will be closed for utility work.
I66 East and West at Route 50
Friday, February 19: 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
I66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane at Route 50 for overhead bridge beam installation. Two-way traffic will run in the westbound travel lanes during these hours.
Ramp from Monument Drive to I66 East and from I66 West to Monument Drive
Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed.
Ramp from I66 East to Route 50 West
Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured prior to the closure to Route 50 East, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most turn lane at the Waples Mill Road traffic signal on to Route 50 West.
I66 West from Route 50 to Route 286
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for roadway widening work.
I66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for pavement reconstruction.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I66 East and West at Route 50
Friday, February 19: 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
I66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane at Route 50 for overhead bridge beam installation. Two-way traffic will run in the westbound travel lanes during these hours.
Ramp from Monument Drive to I66 East, and from I66 West to Monument Drive
Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed.
Ramp from I66 East to Route 50 West
Friday, February 19: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured prior to the closure to Route 50 East, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most turn lane at the Waples Mill Road traffic signal on to Route 50 West.
Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I66 
Friday, February 19: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Sunday, February 21: 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Monday, February 22: 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Route 50 East at I66 will be reduced to a single travel lane for bridge beam installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Route 50 East and West at I66 
Tuesday, February 23: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Backup night is Wednesday, February 24)
Multiple stoppages of up to 20 minutes in both directions simultaneously for utility work by Dominion Energy.
I66 East from Route 50 to Waples Mill Road
Tuesday, February 23, and Wednesday, February 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes closed for crews to move a crane and perform overhead bridge work at Waples Mill Road.
Route 50 West from Waples Mill Road to I66 
Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25: 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Route 50 West will be reduced to a single travel lane for bridge beam installation at I66. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I66 West
Saturday, February 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ramp will be closed for paving. Traffic will be detoured farther west to West Ox Road South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I66 West.
I66 West from Route 50 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for roadway widening work.
I66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for pavement reconstruction.
Route 50 East at I66 
Ramp from Route 50 East to I66 East
Ongoing
The left lane will be closed for bridge construction.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
Ramp from I66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
Monday night, February 22, through Wednesday night, February 24, and Friday night, February 26: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue farther east to Nutley Street North, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal on to Nutley Street North, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal to I66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South.
I66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for paving operations.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
Ramp from I66 East to Nutley Street North and South
Thursday night, February 25: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal, stay to the right and follow signs to I66 West, then follow signs to the exit for Nutley Street. Traffic traveling to Nutley Street North and South will use the same new ramp. Northbound Nutley Street traffic will stay to the right, and southbound Nutley Street traffic will stay to the left on the exit ramp, then turn left at a temporary traffic signal.
I66 East between Nutley Street and Cedar Lane
Wednesday, February 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead sign removal.
I66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for paving operations.
I66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street
Ongoing
The HOV lane will be closed for paving operations.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
495 Express Lanes South at I66
Monday, February 22, through Friday, February 26: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
One lane will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic brief stoppages.
Ramp from 495 Express Lanes North to I66 West
Monday, February 22, through Wednesday, February 24: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed.
Ramp from I-495 South to I66 West
Ongoing, through Monday, March 15
One lane will be closed for ramp construction.

