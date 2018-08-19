VDOT Announces I-66 Outside the Beltway Lane Closures, Traffic Changes, This Week

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East at Route 29 Centreville

Sunday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 21 : 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.

I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123

Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.

I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Compton Road

Thursday, August 23 : 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to restripe lanes on bridge surface.

Route 28 North between Route 29 and Walney Road

Wednesday, August 22 – Thursday, August 23 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.

Route 28 South between E.C. Lawrence Park and I-66

Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25 : 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123

Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123

Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 West

Tuesday, August 21 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Narrowing of ramp with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. to implement long-term lane shifts on the ramp.

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 South and I-66 West to Route 123 South

Tuesday, August 21 – Wednesday, August 22 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Narrowing of ramps with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. to implement long-term lane shifts.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 North and South

Thursday, August 23 – Friday, August 24 : Midnight to 4 a.m.

Nighttime ramp closures to allow for construction activity and clearing of trees near the roadway. Traffic will be detoured to the US Route 50 Interchange.

I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123

Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495

Thursday, August 23 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25 : 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.