VDOT Announces I-66 Outside the Beltway Lane Closures, Traffic Changes, This Week

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia 511 app

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East at Route 29 Centreville

Sunday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 21 : 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.

I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123

Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.

I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Compton Road

Thursday, August 23 : 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to restripe lanes on bridge surface.

Route 28 North between Route 29 and Walney Road

Wednesday, August 22 – Thursday, August 23 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.

Route 28 South between E.C. Lawrence Park and I-66

Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25 : 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 West

Tuesday, August 21 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Narrowing of ramp with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. to implement long-term lane shifts on the ramp.

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 South and I-66 West to Route 123 South

Tuesday, August 21 – Wednesday, August 22 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Narrowing of ramps with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. to implement long-term lane shifts.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 North and South

Thursday, August 23 – Friday, August 24 : Midnight to 4 a.m.

Nighttime ramp closures to allow for construction activity and clearing of trees near the roadway. Traffic will be detoured to the US Route 50 Interchange.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495

Thursday, August 23 : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25 : 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.