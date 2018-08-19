VDOT Announces I-66 Outside the Beltway Lane Closures, Traffic Changes, This Week
By Virginia Department of Transportation
Motorists traveling on I-66 Outside the Beltway should be aware of project lane closures and traffic changes to take place the week of August 19.
Crews continue shifting travel lanes and setting up concrete barrier to create safe work zones along Interstate 66. Upcoming planned construction activities include:
- Clearing of trees and brush in areas where work zones are in place
- Lane shifts continue along Route 28, at the Route 29 Interchange, and between Nutley Street and I-495
- Crews continue to remove overhead gantries and signage along I-66 between Route 28 and Route 123, with intermittent late-night traffic stoppages
- Temporary relocation of underground utilities continues along I-66 near Jermantown Road
- Work continues to widen the inside median between Route 123 and Blake Lane to support upcoming traffic shifts
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia 511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East at Route 29 Centreville
Sunday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 21: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Sunday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 21: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.
I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Compton Road
Thursday, August 23: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes closed to restripe lanes on bridge surface.
Route 28 North between Route 29 and Walney Road
Wednesday, August 22 – Thursday, August 23: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.
Route 28 South between E.C. Lawrence Park and I-66
Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts and set up work zones for construction.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)
I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
Ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 West
Tuesday, August 21: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Narrowing of ramp with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.to implement long-term lane shifts on the ramp.
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 South and I-66 West to Route 123 South
Tuesday, August 21 – Wednesday, August 22: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Narrowing of ramps with occasional 15-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. to implement long-term lane shifts.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 North and South
Thursday, August 23 – Friday, August 24: Midnight to 4 a.m.
Nighttime ramp closures to allow for construction activity and clearing of trees near the roadway. Traffic will be detoured to the US Route 50 Interchange.
Thursday, August 23 – Friday, August 24: Midnight to 4 a.m.
Nighttime ramp closures to allow for construction activity and clearing of trees near the roadway. Traffic will be detoured to the US Route 50 Interchange.
I-66 East and West Between Route 28 and Route 123
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
Sunday, August 19 – Friday, August 24: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Nightly multiple-lane closures and intermittent stoppages to remove overhead gantries and signage.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495
Thursday, August 23: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, August 24 – Saturday, August 25: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
]
© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Facebook Comments
Category: News