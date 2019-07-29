VDOT Announces Brief Midday Stoppage on I-66 Weekdays in August

– Traffic FAIRFAX, Va. stoppages of up to 15 minutes are planned to occur in both directions on I-66 between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 in Gainesville during daytime hours beginning Thursday, August 1, and continuing on Mondays and Wednesdays for the remainder of August, for small charge blasting operations. Blasting will occur between 11 a.m. and noon.

Crews are blasting to break up rock along the outside shoulders of I-66 between University Boulevard and Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) where highway widening will occur for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Residents and drivers in the area may hear loud noises and should expect travel delays.

Prior to the blasting each day, police will pace traffic in this area to a slow roll to stop traffic. Additionally, the ramps from Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) to I-66 West and from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East will be blocked. Traffic will also be stopped on University Boulevard in both directions, and on northbound Prince William Parkway at I-66.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

The work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project , which is scheduled to be completed in December 2022.

VDOT and its private partners provide regular email updates to the public on traffic impacts due to construction activity. The public can sign up for these alerts at Transform66.org.