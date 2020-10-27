VDOT: Expect Route 28 N/ I-66 Shift to New Permanent Alignment on or about Oct. 31

|
|Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East will be accessed from the left-most lanes of northbound Route 28 for approximately two weeks; Route 29 (Lee Highway) South drivers will be temporarily routed to the I-66/Route 29 Centreville Interchange to access I-66 East.
FAIRFAX – Route 28 North will be shifted to a new bridge over I-66 beginning on or about the morning of Saturday, October 31. The new, permanent alignment for Route 28 is slightly to the east of the existing Route 28 bridge over I-66 and is one of several major traffic pattern changes happening this year at the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
VDOT realignment to I-66 and Route 28 around Oct. 31, 2020.
Following this traffic shift, drivers on Route 28 North traveling to I-66 East will temporarily access eastbound I-66 from the left-most travel lanes. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place for about two weeks while crews finish constructing the new, permanent ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East.
Drivers traveling from Route 29 (Lee Highway) South to Route 28 North will not be able to access the temporary, left-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East. These drivers will instead be detoured farther south on Route 29 to the I-66/Route 29 Interchange in Centreville until the new permanent, right-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East is opened.
When the new bridge opens, drivers traveling on the ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will merge onto Route 28 North from the left side of the roadway, with northbound traffic to their right.
|To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following on Friday night, October 30, weather permitting:
· The ramp from Route 29 South to Route 28 North will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. To reach Route 28 North and/or I-66 East, drivers will be detoured farther south to the I-66/Route 29 Centreville Interchange, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East. Drivers heading to Route 28 North will continue east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
· The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 286 North, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
|· Around 11 p.m. Friday, October 30, northbound Route 28 between Old Centreville Road and Walney Road will be reduced to one travel lane for crews to implement the traffic shift.
· Around 8 a.m. Saturday, October 31, all lanes will reopen and drivers on Route 28 North will be shifted to the new, permanent alignment using the new bridge over I-66.
Drivers should use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs when traveling in this area.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
In the coming weeks, drivers should expect additional changes at the interchange, including new ramps from Route 28 South and Braddock Road to I-66 West, a new ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and new ramps from I-66 East and Route 28 North to the new Braddock Road/Walney Road overpass.
The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange will improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which span from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.
Weekly updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.
