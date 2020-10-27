VDOT: Expect Route 28 N/ I-66 Shift to New Permanent Alignment on or about Oct. 31

Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East will be accessed from the left-most lanes of northbound Route 28 for approximately two weeks; Route 29 (Lee Highway) South drivers will be temporarily routed to the I-66/Route 29 Centreville Interchange to access I-66 East. FAIRFAX – Route 28 North will be shifted to a new bridge over I-66 beginning on or about the morning of Saturday, October 31. The new, permanent alignment for Route 28 is slightly to the east of the existing Route 28 bridge over I-66 and is one of several major traffic pattern changes happening this year at the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Following this traffic shift, drivers on Route 28 North traveling to I-66 East will temporarily access eastbound I-66 from the left-most travel lanes. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place for about two weeks while crews finish constructing the new, permanent ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East. Drivers traveling from Route 29 (Lee Highway) South to Route 28 North will not be able to access the temporary, left-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East. These drivers will instead be detoured farther south on Route 29 to the I-66/Route 29 Interchange in Centreville until the new permanent, right-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East is opened. When the new bridge opens, drivers traveling on the ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will merge onto Route 28 North from the left side of the roadway, with northbound traffic to their right.