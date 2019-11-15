VDOT to Hold Public Meeting on Route 28 Centreville Road Study

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a second public meeting Nov. 20 in Manassas Park, regarding the Route 28 study; Take online survey through Dec. 2

MANASSAS PARK – The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a second public information meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20 on a study of potential safety and operational improvements for two miles of Route 28 (Centreville Road) in Prince William County between Blooms Quarry Lane and the Fairfax County line. This meeting aims to present the draft improvements that have been developed to address the safety and operational issues experienced along the corridor. The public will be able to provide input through an online survey.

The study is being completed through the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) program, which aims to identify cost-effective measures aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion.

The concepts being studied will be based on public input and may include improving:

Traffic signal timing and operations

Turn lanes

Access management for properties along the corridor including new medians

Other concepts being studied may also include Innovative Intersections (potential examples include roundabouts and overpasses) and pedestrian enhancements including crosswalks and new sidewalks.

Stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. at Cougar Elementary School, 9330 Brandon Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111 to learn more about the study and to provide your input. A short presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and VDOT staff will be available to answer questions.

A key part of this phase of the study is public input. Residents and travelers of the corridor in the study area are asked to take a short survey on the study website to provide feedback on the draft improvements. You may also give comments at the meeting or submit them by Monday, Dec. 2 to Mr. Terrell Hughes, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

The study’s recommendations will be released this winter.

Del. Danica Roem will be attending the meeting as she had worked to bring about the study. She may be able to talk with residents and commuters.

