VDOT Reschedules Ashton Avenue Nighttime Closures to Aug. 16, 17

MANASSAS – Ashton Avenue between Crestwood Drive and Lomond Drive will be closed to through traffic Thursday night, August 16 and Friday night, August 17 from 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning for Prince William County Service Authority water main work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The pipe work will occur at the intersection of Ashton Avenue and Blendia Lane (Barrington Apartments). Barrington residents and emergency vehicles will have access to and from the apartments at all times during the work.

Through traffic will be detoured via Crestwood Drive, Sudley Road (Business Route 234) and Lomond Drive back to Ashton Avenue.

VDOT originally announced closures for Wednesday and Thursday nights, but it has since been rescheduled to Thursday and Friday nights.

