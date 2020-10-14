Virginia Extends Date for Voter Registration to Oct. 15

In a win for democracy and American’s inherent right to vote, a consent decree was signed today, extending the Virginia voter registration deadline for the November 3 election to 11:59 p.m., October 15, 2020.

The League of Women Voters of Virginia, New Virginia Majority and Virginia Civic Engagement Table filed a complaint in response to Tuesday’s outage of the Virginia online voter registration portal.

“This year has been tough for everybody in so many ways. The portal being unavailable on the last day for people to register to vote was another hurdle,” said Deb Wake, President of the League of Women Voters of Virginia. “Extending voter registration to compensate for those who did not get a chance to use the portal is just a matter of fairness.“

Wake urged all Virginians unsure of their voter registration status to check it before the October 15 deadline on the Leagues non-partisan website, Vote411.org. VOTE411 is the League’s “one stop shop” website. You can check your status, register, find your polling place, and learn who and what is on the ballot. It takes less time to register to vote than it does to brush your teeth–and is no less important.

Anyone with questions about voter registration or voting in this year’s election should reach out to the League which has been a leader in non-partisan voter education information dissemination for the past 100 years. Please check our website, lwv-va.org/voting, or email voterservices@lwv-va.org for more information.

The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 when U.S. women won the right to vote. We work to encourage informed and active participation in government and to influence public policy through education and advocacy. The League is dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. We are proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public.

For more information, visit the League of Women Voters of Virginia at lwv-va.org and on social media @lwvva and @leagueofwomenvoters.

