Virginia Waives School Hours Missed During School Closures

Prince William County Schools sent an email to teachers updating them on the protocol to follow while schools are closed for the COVID-19 virus State of Emergency.

The notice relays information the school division has received from the Governor’s office.

The new information states that there will be a period of time during which students will not be required to do distance learning assignments. At the very least, that will be until March 27.

Additionally, the state is still considering how to handle Standards of Learning state-wide tests and other types of standardized assessments.

PWCS is closed until April 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Closings could be extended beyond that date.

PWCS still has 13.5 unused “snow days” that it can take if necessary.

As shared by the Prince William Education Association, addressing teachers, Mar. 15:

Regarding needing makeup days:

Per the Governor’s order related to the state of emergency, the state will waive the school hours missed during the Governor’s order covering the closure until at least March 27. Beyond this time, PWCS will continue to have 13.5 days of emergency hours “snow-days” to utilize if necessary to cover school closing.

Regarding what teachers are supposed to be doing right now:

Teachers do not need to be assigning work to students this week. Due to the waivers provided by the Governor’s office, at this time, schools do not need to consider strategies for continuity of learning to count as an official instructional day.

Email from the School Division, Mar. 15:

All Prince William County Public Schools are closed to students effective until April 14, due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). This closure may be extended depending on the situation.

All Prince William County Public Schools are closed to students effective until April 14, due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). This closure may be extended depending on the situation.

All school-age child care (SACC) is closed until further notice. No PWCS employees should report until further notice (with the exception of designated food service employees, custodians, and designated staff to support critical business who should report as directed). PWCS will provide further details for staff reporting later this week. Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided to-go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. Details onwww.pwcs.edu: School sites and times for to-go meals. All activities and community use are canceled until further notice. PWCS will provide updates later this week regarding additional resources for families to support student independent learning at home and expectations for staff to support this learning beyond this week. The Virginia Department of Education is evaluating options to provide flexibility in meeting testing requirements for the Standards of Learning tests, the Virginia Alternate Assessment Program and the ACCESS for ELs test administered to English Learners. More information and guidance will be provided as it becomes available. This is an evolving situation that is changing rapidly. PWCS will continue to make every effort to provide updates on a daily basis as needed, to answer the many important questions we are receiving from staff and families.

