Wexton Wins Va 10th District Democratic Congressional Primary

Jennifer Wexton won the 10th District Democratic Congressional Primary, held June 12,2018. With almost 90% of the vote in, Wexton has 42.5% of the vote in a race with five other candidates.

She will face off against Barbara Comstock, Republican incumbent, in November. Comstock appears to be the winner in the Republican primary against Shak Hill.

Wexton is currently servicing in the Virginia Senate, since her election in 2014. She is a prosecutor and advocate for children. She has served as Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Loudoun County. She went into Private practice and has a strong interest in mental health issues.

As a state senator representing the 33rd District, Wexton was the best known of the six candidates.

Democratic Primary Results 2018:

7,320 15.06% 20,674 42.55% 1,841 3.79% 11,302 23.26% 6,090 12.53% 1,364 2.81%



Other candidates:

In second place with 23.26% percent of the vote is Alison Friedman. Friedman worked in national security and founded a nonprofit to fight human trafficking. She worked as a senior State Department official guiding the Obama administration’s focus on combatting human trafficking. She helped author a law to fight slavery that served as an international model.

Lindsey Davis Stover is a small business owner and former Obama Administration official. She served as a Chief of Staff on Capitol Hill, as well as a Senior Advisor in the Obama administration at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Paul Pelletier is a former federal prosecutor. Paul Pelletier spent his career “holding powerful people accountable for their wrongdoing.” He created the nationwide Health Care Fraud Strike Forces that have saved taxpayers tens of billions of taxpayer dollars by preventing fraud and as a prosecutor took guns off the streets.

Dan Helmer is a U.S. Army veteran, business strategist, Rhodes Scholar, husband and father. Dan graduated West Point and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and South Korea. He worked as a sbusiness strategist who advised businesses and US Government agencies.

Julia Biggins is an infectious disease scientist and mother of four. She believes the people of Virginia deserve policies built on science and facts.

