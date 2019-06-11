Here Are the Winner of Prince William County Democratic Primary

Prince William County Democrats saw a small turnout in their June 11, 2019 primary, but are nonetheless energized for the Virginia races in 2019.

The primary has produced an array of progressive candidates, hoping to flip the once very red county, blue this year.

In Prince William County-wide races

Commonwealth Attorney

Amy K. Ashworth beat Tracy A. Lenox for Commonwealth Attorney.

Ashworth will go on to represent the Democrats in the race in November after Attorney Paul Ebert decided not to run for re-election.

Ashworth won with 8,474 votes to Lenox’s 5,146 votes.

Ashworth will face off against Republican nominee, former Occoquan Supervisor Mike May.

Sheriff

Joshua Lavon King will represent the Democrats in the race for Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney.

King won 8,475 votes to Brian Field’s 4,594 votes.

King will run against incumbent Sheriff Glen Hill.

Race for Members of the Board of County Supervisors

Woodbridge District

The big upset is the Margaret Angela Franklin ousted incumbent Frank J. Principi in the race to represent the Democrats for Woodbridge Supervisor.

It was a close race. Franklin won 1,202 votes to Principi’s 1,005.

Neabsco District

Incumbent Victor S. Angry beat Arcely Panameno by a landslide in the race for Neabsco Supervisor. Angry won 1,511 votes to Panameno’s 418.

Angry was elected to serve as Neabsco Supervisor in April, following the death of long-long-serving supervisor John Jenkins, who was a Democrat.

Angry, the first African American to serve on Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors, was expected to win the nomination.

Occoquan District

Kenny Allen Boddye handily won the Democratic nomination to run for Supervisor of the Occoquan District. It is a seat currently held by Republican Ruth Anderson, who is serving her first term.

Boddye beat Aaron C. “A.C.E.” Edmond 1,505 to 851 votes.

Boddye formerly ran in a primary against Del. Hala Ayala to represent Virginia’s 51st district.

Should Boddye win against Supervisor Anderson in November, he could become the second African American to serve on the board.

Coles District

In the Coles’ District Raheel A. Sheikh beat Latonsha D. “LT” Pridgen to be the Democratic nominee to run for that mid-county supervisor’s seat.

Coles Supervisor Marty Nohe stepped down to run for county chairman at-large, but, in an upset, lost to John Grey in the May Republican Firehouse Primary.

Sheikh will run against Republican Yesli Vega, a former Manassas Park Police Officer, and Prince William County Sheriff’s deputy.

This article may be updated with more information at a later time.

