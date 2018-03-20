‘Winter’ Storm Warning in Effect for Wednesday

Today is the first day of spring, but apparently the weather did not get the memo.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the D.C. metro area.

Snow and other other forms of precipitation have already begun falling in Western Prince William County. The NWS expects the snow fall to last until late Wednesday night. Total accumulations are estimated to be between three to five inches.

According to the NWS, the wintery mix of rain, snow and sleet currently hitting the area should continue until 8 p.m. tonight. Snow and sleet accumulations could reach between one and two inches over night.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected Wednesday. An additional one to two inches of accumulation are possible at that time. Snow should continue Wednesday night until 11 p.m., but accumulation should fall to below an inch by then.

The NWS expects snow to subside overnight Wednesday. The sky should be partly sunny Thursday.

Prince William Schools have announced a “Code Red” closure for Wednesday. After school activities have been canceled for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The NWS warns drivers to take precautions.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The NWS issued these tips on ways to stay safe during the storm:

Stay indoors during the storm. Prolonged exposure to cold can cause hypothermia. Walk and drive carefully on icy sidewalks and roads. Many injuries and accidents are caused by slippery conditions. Before driving, let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival. If your car gets stuck, it’ll be easier to find you. If you lose feeling and color in your nose, ears, hands, or feet, cover the exposed area, avoid rubbing your skin, and seek medical help immediately. You may have frostbite. When shoveling snow, take breaks and lift lighter loads. Working too hard can lead to heart attacks. Stay dry. Wet clothes make you lose body heat, increasing your risk of hypothermia.

