Winter Weather Arrives Thursday Morning; Delays, Cancellations Possible

A low pressure system heading into Northern Virginia Thursday Morning will mean driving hazards for residents during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, sleet and/or freezing rain starting at 5 a.m., changing over to sleet and freezing rain and then rain later in the day.

“Bottom line is that in areas near or below freezing, the weather is likely to remain hazardous throughout the day, but exactly what hazard will be the worst is still a bit uncertain,” a NWS forecaster said.

In a letter to families, Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steven L. Walts said the school division, utilizing a number of resources, makes decisions on delaying or closing schools as early as possible (typically between 5 and 5:30 a.m.) amid changing weather conditions.

“Decisions are made based on countywide conditions and weather forecasts to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and residents across more than 350 square miles,” Walts said. “This means closings may occur when conditions might not seem particularly bad in your immediate area.”

Temperatures will reach a high of 36 degrees Thursday. Residents will notice milder temperatures on Friday, possibly reaching 50 degrees.

“Lows Friday night will be chilly again, with temps near or below freezing; however, with high pressure in nominal control, it should be dry,” they said.

