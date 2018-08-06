Woman Dies in Rollins Ford, Estate Manor Crash

Prince William Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash at Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive that killed one Centreville woman.

This is the same intersection that has been a topic of concern among Estate Manor residents.

On July 24 at 7:31 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Subaru Forrester was traveling southbound on Estate Manor Drive, continuing through the intersection with Rollins Ford Road, when the vehicle crossed paths with the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu who was traveling eastbound.

As a result of the collision, the Subaru rotated before striking the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon who was stopped on northbound Estate Manor Drive at the posted stop sign with Rollins Ford Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on August 4.

The other two drivers sustained minor injuries. Speed, alcohol, and drug use are not factors in the collision. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.

The driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Judy A. Isom 67, of Centreville.

The driver of the 2018 Subaru Forrester was identified as a 17-year-old male of Nokesville

The driver of the 2001 GMC Yukon was identified as a 37-year-old man of Bristow.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has agreed to do a traffic study to see if a traffic signal or other kind of traffic management system is needed at the intersection.

Del. Danica Roem of Va-13th District organized a town hall to address the issue, Monday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Piney Branch Elementary School.

According to Prince William Police, there have been four accidents on Rollins Ford Road since June of 2017*.

Read more about neighbors’ concerns about the Estate Manor Drive/Rollins Ford Road intersection.

*Correction: Bristow Beat previously said that the number of crashes were in 2018, when police said they occurred over the past year.

