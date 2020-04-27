Young Man Dies Following I-66 Vehicle Crash in Gainesville

A vehicle crash in Gainesville, Virginia, Friday, resulted in the dead of a 20-year-old Maryland man, Saturday. The deceased was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle that was disabled on the eastbound Interstate 66 ramp when his vehicle was struck from behind.

April 24 at 4:10 p.m., Prince William County Police Officers responded to the area of Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville to investigate a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota Corolla was disabled in a travel lane on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 66 to southbound Lee Highway.

“A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was exiting from Interstate 66 to merge onto Lee Highway when it struck the rear of the Toyota Corolla,” said a police spokesperson.

The passenger in the Toyota Corolla was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died on April 25. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured. Alcohol is not a factor, said police. The investigation continues.

The deceased passenger in the 2016 Toyota Corolla was identified as Phillip Dennis Sorrells, 20, of Germantown, Maryland. The driver of the 2016 Toyota Corolla was identified as a 61-year-old man of Germantown, Maryland.

The driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as 39-year-old man of Rapidan, Virginia.

Information provided by the Prince William Police Department

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.