NWS Issues Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday Evening Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Forecasters are calling for 4 or more inches of wet, heavy snow, with some area seeing higher accumulations.

Rain and snow totals were increased as models have trended wet and colder; temperatures through the period will remain below normal.

This winter weather event comes in the form of two low pressure systems, which will bring mainly rain and some sleet to the area Tuesday and snow early Wednesday.

