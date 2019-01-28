banner ad

NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Afternoon

January 28, 2019

BusinSnow2The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29.

NWS forecasts that rain will change to snow during the afternoon; total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in portions of Northern Virginia.

“Temperatures will fall well below freezing during the evening, causing any moisture or slush to freeze on untreated surfaces,” NWS said.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

