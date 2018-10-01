Bristow Preschool Teacher Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Taylor Boykin, former Bristow Minnieland Day assistant teacher, pled guilty to 14 charges of sexually abusing pre-schoolers at the daycare center, according to an NBC news report. He also pled guilty Monday morning to photographing children’s private parts.

Boykin was accused of inappropriately touching four 5-year-old children who attended the daycare where we worked as an assistant teacher.

On March 27, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau and the Department of Social Services began an investigation into a sexual assault involving an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy located at 10368 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow.

That initial investigation revealed that Boykin inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl at the center. The victim disclosed the encounter to a parent who then notified the center. The parent reported the incident to Child Protective Services, resulting in a joint investigation with police.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three additional victims, all five years of age, who had also been sexually assaulted by the accused sometime since March 2017.

In April of 2018, Prince William Police arrested Taylor Keith Boykin, 27, of 10243 Aqua View Court in Nokesville, and charged him with 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 4 counts of object sexual penetration, and 4 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

However, the investigation continued, and authorities raided the Bristow daycare in May.

On June 5, Boykin was indicted on 22 counts of felony charges: four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. A grand jury handed down those charges in addition to five counts of possession of sexually explicit material and five counts of producing sexually explicit material.

Boykin could face a maximum punishment of life in prison as a result of the serious charges.

Following the allegations, Bristow Minnieland closed in June due to decreasing enrollment.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.