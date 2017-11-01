Man Arrested in Haymarket Tow Truck Robbery Incident

Kenneth Harris, November, 2017.

The man who turned his gun on his tow truck driver, Monday, in Haymarket, turned himself in to police, Wednesday.

“The suspect, identified as Kenneth Lewis Harris, who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery incident, which occurred in the area of Mountain Road and Loudoun Drive in Haymarket on October 30, turned himself into authorities at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center without incident,” said police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Police charged Kenneth Lewis Harris, 48, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg with robberyuse of a firearm in a commission of a felonypossession of a firearm by a convicted felonpreventing the summoning of law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license

This court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

