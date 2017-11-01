Man Arrested in Haymarket Tow Truck Robbery Incident

The man who turned his gun on his tow truck driver, Monday, in Haymarket, turned himself in to police, Wednesday.

“The suspect, identified as Kenneth Lewis Harris, who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery incident, which occurred in the area of Mountain Road and Loudoun Drive in Haymarket on October 30, turned himself into authorities at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center without incident,” said police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Police charged Kenneth Lewis Harris, 48, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg with robbery, use of a firearm in a commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

This court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

