Police Catch One of Two Suspected Thieves in Bristow

Prince William County Police have apprehended one suspect in a recent rash of thefts from vehicles, in the area of Diamond Hill Drive and Casey Lane, and are searching for another.

“Responding officers located two suspicious suspects walking in the area [2:45 a.m., Jan. 19],” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “When they challenged the suspects, they attempted to flee on foot.”

Police apprehended Christopher Michael Robbins II, 19, of Bristow, a short time later; detectives are working to identify the second suspect.

Residents reported that the police recovered and returned their property.

Robbins was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of credit card theft and one count of petit larceny (under $200).

His court date is March 17, 2017 and he is held on a $15,000 secured bond.

In June 2016, he was charged with a 17-year-old Gainesville male for attempting to rob an 18-year-old from Gainesville. Robbins was found guilty on the amended charge of assault and battery.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.