Suspect Arrested for Murder of Teen Victim Found in Nokesville

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, 28, of McDonough, Georgia, Sept 3, for the murder of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo of Alexandria.

The suspect has been charged with first degree murder.

Ruiz Carrillo’s remains were discovered in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, August 22. The victim had been reported missing to Fairfax County Police earlier that month.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant, Friday, for a suspect sought in connection to the murder of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

“During the investigation, detectives determined this suspect, identified as Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, was directly involved in the victim’s murder,” said Prince William Police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the suspect without incident in Gwinnett County, Georgia, Sept. 3.

Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya has been charged with first degree murder. His court date is pending. He is current awaiting extradition.

“This investigation continues to be jointly investigated by the Prince William County Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department,” Perok said. “More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.”

Police have previously stated that they believe the murder was not random and was gang related.

Prince William Police have previously released information on the identification of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo as the victim, and notice of remains found in Nokesville.

