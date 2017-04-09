Suspect Identified in Gainesville Gas Station Stabbing

Prince William Police have identified the suspect in a malicious wounding the occurred outside a gas station in Gainesville. The suspect is still at large.

Mar. 31, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, Mar. 22.

“Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of this suspect, identified as James Bucky McCloud. Attempts to McCloud have been unsuccessful,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

The investigation continues.

Wanted: James Bucky McCloud, 31, of No Fixed Address is wanted for malicious wounding. McCloud has been described as a white male, 5’07”, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a 2004 blue Nissan Altima.

Information on the “Malicious Wounding/Stabbing Investigation” at Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, has been previously released.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

